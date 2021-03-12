TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Up 51.1% This Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $334,322.57 and approximately $57,012.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

