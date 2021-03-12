Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.28% of Terreno Realty worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

