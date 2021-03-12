Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

