The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.36% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 14,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,926. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

NTB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

