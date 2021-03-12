The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $4,709,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 424,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 147,016 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

