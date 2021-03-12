The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.96

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 4106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

