The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.74. 2,017,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,518,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,833,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $123,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Chemours by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Chemours by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.