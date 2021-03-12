The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of The Clorox worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.29.

NYSE CLX opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

