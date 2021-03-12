The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $188.87. 20,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

