The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of The Ensign Group worth $43,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $73,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

