The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

EL opened at $280.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

