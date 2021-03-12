The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.62 billion. The Gap reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The Gap stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

