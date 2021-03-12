The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.63

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 95084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

