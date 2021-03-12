The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of The New York Times worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYT opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

