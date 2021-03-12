The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,586,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,529 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of The Procter & Gamble worth $4,394,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. 131,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

