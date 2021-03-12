The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Lowered by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

PGR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.07. 31,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,243. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.