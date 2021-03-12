The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for approximately 3.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,027. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

