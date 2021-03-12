The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $216.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.70 million and the highest is $217.69 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $160.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $756.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.97. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.