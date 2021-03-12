The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 4.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.25. 70,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

