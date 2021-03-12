The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.61

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $13.26. The Weir Group shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,520 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.