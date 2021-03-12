The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Research analysts at Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.