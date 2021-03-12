The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

