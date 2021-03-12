The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 5.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. 336,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

