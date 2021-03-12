Theron I. Gilliam Sells 10,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

