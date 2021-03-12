Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 180.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $368.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 180.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00244705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.28 or 0.02378825 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,257,481,600 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

