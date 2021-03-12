THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $7.04 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and $842.19 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033538 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.