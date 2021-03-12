Thomas J. Garrity Sells 50,000 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $763.45 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

