Thomas J. Garrity Sells 50,000 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $763.45 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.