THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $5.94 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00010527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $54.86 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00548432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

