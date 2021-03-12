Thore Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,726.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $32,796.61 and $7,726.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00381603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

