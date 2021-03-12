Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.99 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

