Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.99 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.