Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Update

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 11th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TLRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,149. Timberline Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

