Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Update

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 11th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of TLRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,149. Timberline Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
