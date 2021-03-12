Timothy Looi Sells 157,068 Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Timothy Looi sold 157,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.04 ($7.17), for a total transaction of A$1,577,433.92 ($1,126,738.52).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th. Smartgroup’s payout ratio is currently 125.39%.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

