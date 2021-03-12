Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 66.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

