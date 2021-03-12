Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in February

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

