Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 181.9% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
