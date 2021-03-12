Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 181.9% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

