Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 10,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 153.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

