Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll Sells 318,528 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,401. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.