TON Token (TON) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One TON Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. TON Token has a market capitalization of $513,878.64 and $36,043.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00477972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00062792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.43 or 0.00565854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00076567 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

TON Token’s genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

