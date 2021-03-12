Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 11th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toro Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

