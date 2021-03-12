Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.42

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and traded as high as $73.32. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 1,222 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMTNF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

