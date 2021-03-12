Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor accounts for 2.6% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

