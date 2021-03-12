TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.56 Million

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce sales of $418.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.27 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $356.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

