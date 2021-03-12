TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 15019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

