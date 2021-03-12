TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.57 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

