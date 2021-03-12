Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $49.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $51.49 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

