Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,488 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.64. 40,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

