Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 27.4% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Chevron by 58.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.96.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.28. 219,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

