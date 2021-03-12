Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 179,903 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 179,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 261,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

