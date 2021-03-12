Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,705 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,120. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

