Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The company has a market capitalization of $312.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.